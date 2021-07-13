Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,156,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,398 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Blackbaud worth $224,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLKB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Blackbaud by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Blackbaud by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Blackbaud by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 20,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Mcdearis sold 2,835 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $201,313.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,622 shares of company stock worth $1,720,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLKB opened at $74.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,234.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.06. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.89%. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

