12,008,240 Shares in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,008,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,985,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.59% of Stellantis at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $9,278,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,695,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46.
Stellantis Profile
Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.
