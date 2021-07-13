12,008,240 Shares in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,008,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,985,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.59% of Stellantis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $9,278,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter valued at about $446,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,072,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,695,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46.

STLA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

