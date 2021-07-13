Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $268.42 Million Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 394,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248,552 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $268,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Equinix by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1,026.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,788,000 after buying an additional 143,912 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $829.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $770.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.52, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.48.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

