Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $321.76 Million Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Integra LifeSciences worth $321,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 16.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 725,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,138,000 after purchasing an additional 99,892 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,487,433 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after buying an additional 792,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IART shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Shares of IART opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $77.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $360.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,834,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,551. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $441,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at $547,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,958,233. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.