Analysts Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT at $77.89

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 959.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,626,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,258 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,744,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,211,000 after buying an additional 1,332,633 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,791,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after buying an additional 3,071,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,376,000 after buying an additional 238,682 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TD opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The firm has a market cap of $124.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.6521 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

