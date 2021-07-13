Brokerages Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Target Price at $23.25

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $20.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 71.34%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 103.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

