Zillow Group, Inc. (NYSE:Z) Insider Sells 1,823 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NYSE:Z) insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $194,860.47.

Shares of NYSE Z opened at $114.14 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $208.11.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

