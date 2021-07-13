True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Receives C$6.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.75 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

True North Commercial REIT stock opened at C$7.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$655.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.43. True North Commercial REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$7.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.74%.

About True North Commercial REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

