True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Receives C$6.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.75 target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

TNT.UN stock opened at C$7.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.38, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$655.62 million and a PE ratio of 20.58. True North Commercial REIT has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$7.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 162.74%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

