Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Humana (NYSE:HUM)

Seaport Res Ptn restated their neutral rating on shares of Humana (NYSE:HUM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $455.65 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $479.26.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $458.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $442.04.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Humana will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUM. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $770,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.