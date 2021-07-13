PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of +12% to ~$6.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.09.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $149.51 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $150.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $206.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.17.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $151.69.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PepsiCo stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

