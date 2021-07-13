Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NYSE:NKTR) CFO Sells 7,898 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NYSE:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $144,533.40.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.40 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

