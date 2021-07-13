NAOS Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $718,399.00 (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. NAOS Finance has a total market cap of $4.97 million and $718,399.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NAOS Finance has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001713 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00044149 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00110633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00158040 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,964.34 or 1.00100216 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.64 or 0.00958474 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002825 BTC.

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

Buying and Selling NAOS Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

