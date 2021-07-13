Thomas A. Lydon Purchases 2,600 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Stock

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) CFO Thomas A. Lydon acquired 2,600 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $50,024.00.

Shares of APG opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. APi Group Co. has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.75.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.28 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in APi Group in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

