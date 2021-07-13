The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Holdings Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 822,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,016 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $239,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,754,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,634,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,158,000 after buying an additional 374,693 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. UBS Group started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.68.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $267,121.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 423,599 shares of company stock valued at $128,866,937. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EL stock opened at $320.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.75 and a 1 year high of $322.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.43. The firm has a market cap of $116.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.