Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230,895 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.85% of Barrick Gold worth $297,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $713,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 15.9% in the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.1% in the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 43,481 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $632,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOLD opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

