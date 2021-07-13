NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Position Reduced by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,899,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,134,858 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.04% of NortonLifeLock worth $252,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.70. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

NLOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

