Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 545,942 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,818,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,942 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $315,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $2,530,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Dropbox by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Dropbox by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 268,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Dropbox by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 38,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

Dropbox stock opened at $30.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $31.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $56,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,097 over the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

