Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 7.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,525,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,525 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $282,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 86.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.29.

Shares of AVB stock opened at $223.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.38 and a twelve month high of $224.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.98 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.19%.

In related news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total value of $211,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total transaction of $612,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,765 shares of company stock valued at $1,401,905 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.