Pankaj Mohan Buys 32,000 Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SONN) Stock

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SONN) CEO Pankaj Mohan purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00.
NYSE:SONN opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $7.89.
About Sonnet BioTherapeutics
Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.