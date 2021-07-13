Pankaj Mohan Buys 32,000 Shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SONN) Stock

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SONN) CEO Pankaj Mohan purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00.

NYSE:SONN opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

