BancFirst Co. (NYSE:BANF) Major Shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L Sells 5,000 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NYSE:BANF) major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $359,050.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $60.24 on Tuesday. BancFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $77.38.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

