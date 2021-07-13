Zacks: Analysts Expect Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Will Post Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will post $1.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.49. Leidos posted earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Leidos will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Leidos.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

LDOS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Argus raised their target price on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $105.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.76. Leidos has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

