Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.40% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also commented on FWRD. TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.
FWRD opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
In other Forward Air news, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $301,596.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $933,113.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Forward Air by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,483 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.
About Forward Air
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
