Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FWRD. TheStreet lowered shares of Forward Air from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

FWRD opened at $89.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 1.15. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $47.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $362.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.37 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Forward Air news, Director George M. Lynch sold 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $301,596.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $933,113.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 7,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $736,095.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,936.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,484 shares of company stock worth $2,356,288. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Forward Air by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,483 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 161.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

