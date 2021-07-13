DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) PT Raised to $97.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its target price boosted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DD. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.82.

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $79.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $624,333,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,748,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,724,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 918.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,849,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

