$0.83 EPS Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NYSE:LOGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Logitech International S.A. (NYSE:LOGI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $1.21. Logitech International posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Logitech International.

NYSE:LOGI opened at $124.90 on Tuesday. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $140.17.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 10,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $1,220,012.61.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

