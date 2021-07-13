Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $336.13 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,484,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,031 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $336,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $226.57 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $138.64 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $225.54.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

