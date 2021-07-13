22,217 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Acquired by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 22,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 288,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 233,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,083,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,182,000 after buying an additional 16,334 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 32.5% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 301,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $309,537.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,967 shares of company stock worth $2,794,975 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $60.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

