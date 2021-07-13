Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625,561 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 65.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,465 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,786 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,044 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XEL stock opened at $67.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

