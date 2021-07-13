TheStreet Lowers Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE STZ.B opened at $226.61 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $107.51 and a 52 week high of $211.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.95.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.