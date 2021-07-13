BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.
BBN opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $27.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
