Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,595 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Principal Street Partners LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Workday by 4.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Workday by 1.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $236.39 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.52 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,496 shares of company stock worth $39,283,368. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

