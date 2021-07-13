BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $16.79.
