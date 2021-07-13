BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BYM)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $13.88 and a 1-year high of $16.79.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.