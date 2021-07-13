BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Shares of BLW opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02.
About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust
