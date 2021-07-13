BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) announced a monthly dividend on Saturday, July 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0981 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of BLW opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $13.96 and a 1 year high of $17.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.02.

About BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

