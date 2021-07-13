HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Holdings Boosted by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 150.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,393 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,718 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in HP by 168.4% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 99,167 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 62,215 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in HP by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after purchasing an additional 179,277 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in HP by 344.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,786,000 after purchasing an additional 240,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,810,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $29.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.95.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

