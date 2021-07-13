Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.79 Million Position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 359,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 353,101 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 269.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 216,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 157,702 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 145,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period.

NCZ stock opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

