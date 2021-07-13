Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $2.46 Million Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 264,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Gold Fields by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 83.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Gold Fields by 540.2% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gold Fields from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.69.

NYSE GFI opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.42. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $14.90.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.24 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 52.1 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 116.0 million ounces.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.