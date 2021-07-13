Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $3.46 Million Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (OTCMKTS:DCRNU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 344,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,463,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $187,000.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCRNU opened at $10.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $11.89.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.