Nomura Holdings Inc. Grows Position in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 945,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,119 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Puxin were worth $3,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Puxin by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Puxin in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Puxin in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Puxin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Puxin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEW opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Puxin Limited has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

Puxin Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides K-12 and study-abroad tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 tutoring services offer result-oriented educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams, and art college admission exams, as well as online courses in a large-class setting to help students enhance their academic results through group class and personalized tutoring courses; full-time tutoring services to high school students preparing for university entrance exams and art college admission exams; after-school tutoring services in group class settings and through personalized sessions; personalized K-12 tutoring courses to adapt to each student's learning pace, pattern, and approach; and extracurricular courses, such as painting, calligraphy, and science.

