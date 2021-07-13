Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,780 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,780 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Intel by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intel by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $809,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,885 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.12.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $229.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

