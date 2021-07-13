Nomura Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 88,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

PAGS stock opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $62.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.96.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.