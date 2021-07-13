AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Holdings Lessened by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP cut its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,796 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam raised its position in shares of AECOM by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter worth about $837,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AECOM by 42.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,811,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,781,000 after buying an additional 39,280 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AECOM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.41. AECOM has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

