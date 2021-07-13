HRT Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2021

HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.67% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,792,000.

Shares of DDM opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.47. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $74.40.

