HRT Financial LP Takes Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 98,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 170,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Truist increased their target price on Equitable from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

