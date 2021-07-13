Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 373.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,980 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.19% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on KRG. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

KRG opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.