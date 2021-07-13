Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €368.00 Price Target for zooplus (ETR:ZO1)

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €368.00 ($432.94) target price from stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($376.47) price target on zooplus in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €225.00 ($264.71) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €350.00 ($411.76) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €180.00 ($211.76) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. zooplus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €248.44 ($292.29).

Get zooplus alerts:

Shares of ETR:ZO1 opened at €266.80 ($313.88) on Tuesday. zooplus has a one year low of €125.00 ($147.06) and a one year high of €285.80 ($336.24). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 63.65.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer of pet products. The company offers wet and dry food, feed additives, and snacks for dogs and cats under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Wild Freedom, Purizon, Rocco, Cosma, Lukullus, and Feringa brands, as well as Briantos, My Star, Smilla, and Tigerino brands; and specialty articles, such as toys, scratch trees, transport baskets, grooming and care products, bedding, and other accessories.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.