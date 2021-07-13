Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Given a £111 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been assigned a £111 ($145.02) price objective by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 71.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a £110 ($143.72) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,053 ($118.28) price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) price target on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £100.59 ($131.42).

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 6,478 ($84.64) on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 5,964 ($77.92) and a 52-week high of £100.50 ($131.30). The company has a market cap of £13.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6,531.97.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

