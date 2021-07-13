Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) a $67.95 Price Target

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) has been assigned a $67.95 target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of TODGF stock opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. TOD’S has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $74.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.56.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

