DeHive (DHV) Price Tops $0.62 on Top Exchanges

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 13th. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeHive has a market cap of $465,413.95 and approximately $205,315.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeHive has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00110040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00157537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,154.83 or 1.00336610 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.66 or 0.00958316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002824 BTC.

DeHive’s total supply is 2,334,772 coins and its circulating supply is 749,774 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

