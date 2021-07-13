Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) was upgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $168.00 price target on the game software company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $150.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s current price.

EA has been the topic of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.81.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $141.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.97.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $137,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,105.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,358,650 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 442.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 84,100 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 466,322 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $66,964,000 after buying an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

