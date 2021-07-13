Zacks: Analysts Expect Nutanix, Inc. (NYSE:NTNX) to Announce -$0.43 EPS

Brokerages expect Nutanix, Inc. (NYSE:NTNX) to announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nutanix’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Nutanix reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nutanix.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 49,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $1,938,111.09. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Insiders have sold 139,964 shares of company stock worth $5,278,117 over the last three months.

Shares of NTNX opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $40.71.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

